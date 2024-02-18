Increasing clouds and highs in the 50s Sunday in Denver

We'll see a warm up on Sunday with highs near 50 degrees in Denver. Clouds will increase through the day. Eastern Colorado will stay dry, but some light mountain snow and gusty winds are expected.

Less than 3 inches of snow can be expected over our Front Range mountains, but it will be windy this evening, with gusts up to 60 mph at times over the foothills and higher terrain.

Around the Denver metro-area, expect highs to rebound to the upper 40s and low 50s.

Next week will start off mild and dry. 50s and 60s return to the plains Monday through Wednesday.

Our next chance for seeing moisture arrives on Thursday.

