Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Hot, dry and breezy over the next few days

Fire danger elevated across the plains
firedanger.png
NWS Boulder
firedanger.png
Posted at 6:19 AM, Aug 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-20 09:08:49-04

Our streak of 90-degree heat continues. Highs will soar to the mid to upper 90s in Denver and across the eastern plains again on Sunday.

A drier airmass is moving in, so no thunderstorms are expected. However, strong southerly winds will lead to high fire danger across the plains through this evening.

Hot and mainly dry conditions persist through mid-next week.

Highs will soar to the mid and upper 90s on Monday as the kids in Denver Public Schools head back to school!

By the end of the week, expect a better chance for storms and showers, along with a gradual cool-down.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 Weather

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020