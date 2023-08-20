Hot, dry and breezy over the next few days

Our streak of 90-degree heat continues. Highs will soar to the mid to upper 90s in Denver and across the eastern plains again on Sunday.

A drier airmass is moving in, so no thunderstorms are expected. However, strong southerly winds will lead to high fire danger across the plains through this evening.

Hot and mainly dry conditions persist through mid-next week.

Highs will soar to the mid and upper 90s on Monday as the kids in Denver Public Schools head back to school!

By the end of the week, expect a better chance for storms and showers, along with a gradual cool-down.

