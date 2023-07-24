Hot and mainly dry across Colorado for the next few days

A hot and mainly dry weather pattern has set up for Colorado and the western United States for this week.

Each day expect mostly sunny skies with a few increasing clouds during the afternoon. There will be a very slight chance of isolated gusty thunderstorms - mainly wind and lightning, but not much rain.

Western Colorado will remain very hot and dry with temperatures in the low 100s in the Grand Valley and in the upper 70s to mid 80s in the mountains.

By the middle of the week, there will be slightly better chance of afternoon storms, but temperatures will stay on the high side with more low 90s to round out the week.

This will be our longest streak of 90-degree heat of the year so far. We still haven't see any triple-digit days, but we'll get pretty close to it over the next few days.

The weather will cool just a bit for the end of the week with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday.

