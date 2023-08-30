DENVER – The weather pattern has settled down over Colorado as some dry air moves into the state from the west. For the next few days, there will be little, if any, thunderstorm activity and temperatures will be getting hot as we finish out August and begin September.

Overnight lows will be comfortable Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s on the plains and 40s in the mountains. Daytime highs will climb into the 90s from Wednesday through Friday for lower elevations and in the 70s to low 80s in the mountains.

The record highs in Denver for the next few days are respectively: 98° for the 30th (1990), 98° for the 31st (2011), 98° for the 1st (2019), 100° for the 2nd (2019) and 97° for the 3rd (2017). The forecast highs are a little shy of those readings, but still well above the average highs that are now in the mid 80s.

A return of monsoon moisture will bring back a chance for showers and thunderstorms across the state for the holiday weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s on Saturday and Sunday with mid 80s on Labor Day.

Hot and dry weather takes hold across Colorado Wednesday

