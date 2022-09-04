Near record heat the next few days

DENVER — September has started with a hot streak for Denver and most of Colorado and the heat will continue not only through the holiday Monday, but through most of the week.

The hot weather will continue for lower elevations, with more upper 90s expected. The nights will be mainly clear and mild with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The nice thing about Colorado is that cooler air is never too far away. Readings will be in the 70s and 80s in the mountains during the day and in the 40s to near 50 degrees overnight.

There will be a only a very few gusty thunderstorms, mainly over the southwest mountains on Monday and Tuesday. With September beginning, keep an eye out for those first signs of fall color!

This hot and dry pattern will continue through most of the week, with highs well above average, in the mid to upper 90s through Thursday!

Our next front will usher in more late-day thunderstorms and cooler temperatures Friday, with highs more seasonal, in the low 80s.

