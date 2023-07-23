Hot and dry in Denver for the next few days

Saturday was hot, but today will be even warmer! We'll see highs in the mid- to upper 90s by 4 p.m.

We'll see mostly sunny skies, with a few increasing clouds this afternoon. There is a very slight chance of isolated gusty thunderstorms.

Western Colorado remains hot and dry with temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s in the Grand Valley and in the upper 70s to mid 80s in the mountains for the weekend.

The hot and mainly dry weather can be expected through the middle of next week.

By the middle of the week, we will see a better chance of afternoon storms, but temperatures will stay on the high side with more low 90s from Wednesday through Friday.

This will be our longest streak of 90-degree heat of the year so far. We still haven't see any triple-digit days but we'll get pretty close to it over the next few days.

