Highs staying cool, in the 70s for metro Denver Saturday

DENVER – Afternoon highs will remain in the 70s for one more day across the Front Range. We are expecting a few isolated showers and storms later this afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the 80s for Sunday with a few more showers showing up by the evening.

We have one more batch of cooler air for Monday with showers- highs dropping back into the 70s again for the day.

We then have 90s and sunshine returning to the forecast for the rest of our 7day...taking us into the end of next week.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.