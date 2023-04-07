Watch Now
Highs in the 60s, 70s Friday through the weekend around Denver metro area

Red flag warning for eastern plains and southeast Colorado today
We have no more snow on the 7-day forecast.
Posted at 5:45 AM, Apr 07, 2023
DENVER — Temperatures are warming up even more for the end of the week and the weekend.

We'll see 60s and 70s from Friday through Sunday with plenty of sunshine. It will be even warmer for the first of next week with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Roads are drier this morning and early sunshine will help keep them free of any lingering ice or water.

A stray shower or two is possible on Saturday with some more cloud cover.

As our temps go up and the humidity goes down, we do have high fire danger with a red flag warning for the eastern plains and southeast Colorado.

Looking ahead, cold weather is settling in in the west and will gradually make its way to Colorado.

Denver doesn't have any snow on its 7-day forecast. But that doesn't mean we have seen the last of it — last year, we saw snow well into May.

