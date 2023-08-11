Watch Now
High temperatures back in the 90s Friday, 90s on Saturday also

Widely scattered thunderstorms possible for the Front Range
High temperatures are expected to be in the 90s Saturday, and in the 80s for Sunday with better chances for rain.
Rain this afternoon
hourly forecast today
Posted at 6:07 AM, Aug 11, 2023
High temperatures Friday will be in the upper 80s to low 90s across the Front Range. Western Colorado will stay hot, dry and breezy at times with highs in the 90s. In between, the weather will be delightful in the mountains with temperatures in the 70s to middle 80s. Widely scattered thunderstorms will develop again in the afternoon.

Rain this afternoon

Over the weekend, expect highs in the low 90s on Saturday and in the mid 80s on Sunday with a better chance of afternoon storms. There will be more moisture in place across Colorado, thanks to an increase in monsoon flow from the south. On Sunday, a weak cold front will also slip into northern Colorado.

Early next week will be warmer again with a continued chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms- such is the case in the middle of August in Colorado!

