High fire danger for the Denver metro area today

DENVER — Temperatures are on the rise ahead of our next cold front. We'll see highs in the low to mid 60s this afternoon along the Front Range and 70s across the southeastern plains. Unfortunately, the winds will also pick up ahead of this front.

The warm, windy and dry conditions will lead to high fire danger this afternoon. A red flag warning goes into effect at 11 a.m. across the Denver metro area. We'll see wind gusts between 50 to 60 miles per hour this afternoon.

Rain and snow will develop across western Colorado by Thursday afternoon as the cold front moves in from Utah. This storm will be a fast mover, so there will be some periods of heavy snow in the mountains, but the storm will not last long Thursday night and early Friday. Mountain snowfall should mainly be in the 6 to 12 inch range above 10,000 feet, with 4 to 8 inches at lower elevations.

Fast moving cold fronts generally do not bring much moisture to Denver or the eastern plains as the storm races through too quickly. There will be some rain and snow showers on Thursday night for lower elevations, but amounts will be light. The main impact from the cold front will be strong, gusty winds from the northwest and cooler temperatures. Highs on Friday will drop back to the upper 40s to low 50s.

Milder weather will return for the first weekend of April with highs Saturday and Sunday in the 60s. The next chance for rain and snow will arrive next Monday and Tuesday.

