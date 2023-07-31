Heavy rain and flooding possible in Denver Monday night

Monday will be our tenth day in this current streak of 90-degree heat, but it looks like we'll break the streak tomorrow.

Expect high temperatures in the low to mid 90s Monday for the Denver area with 70s and low 80s in the mountains. We'll see some cloud cover Monday morning, but that will clear by lunch with more sunshine through early afternoon.

Storms and showers will develop by late afternoon and continue overnight. The stronger cells will briefly produce some heavy rain, intense lightning, gusty winds and hail up to the size of a marble.

A flood watch goes into effect across the Denver metro area and northern Front Range at 4 p.m.

Expect upper 70s to mid 80s in the mountains with some afternoon and early evening thunderstorms.

Temperatures will drop into the 80s for the rest of the week with a chance of storms and showers each and every afternoon. One of the biggest concerns will be heavy rain and flooding.

