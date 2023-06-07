Heavy rain and flooding possible across parts of Colorado Wednesday

It will be another beautiful start to the day, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s for the early Wednesday morning commute.

The unsettled weather pattern will continue Wednesday, with more storms and showers this afternoon and evening. The risk for severe weather: large hail and damaging winds will stay low but we are expected to see some heavy rain with these storms.

A flash flood watch goes into effect at noon for the central and northern front range mountains. Flooding is possible, especially near some of the burn scars.

High temperatures will stay cooler than average by a few degrees with highs in the low to mid 70s in Denver. Typically in early June, Denver averages a high of 80 degrees.

It will be even cooler this weekend, with more scattered showers and wet conditions for the Front Range. Highs will be in the 70s on Saturday but only in the upper 60s on Sunday.

The stormy weather will continue into next week with more showers and thunderstorms likely each afternoon and evening.

What's Denver weather like in early June?

Denver in June is a month that acts like summer most of the time but isn’t afraid to show its brooding spring-like contempt whenever it feels the need. Like most of spring, June is a transitional month. It’s a month that lies between the cool rains of May and the warm rains of the monsoon season.

The monthly average for precipitation is 1.98 inches and we've already picked up 1.81" within the first week of June. The wettest June we saw in Denver was in 1882 when 4.96 inches of moisture fell in the city. And more recently, in 2009, we got 4.69 inches of moisture.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.