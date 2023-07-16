Heat Advisory, with highs near 100 by Monday

Expect much warmer weather to return to the state over the next couple of days.

Sunday, we'll see plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. Highs will return to the 90s for lower elevations. The mountains will stay comfortable, with readings in the 70s and 80s.

The heat builds for Monday. Highs will soar to the upper 90s to near 100 degrees under a sunny sky. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Monday for the Front Range.

Staying hot and dry on Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Slightly cooler temperatures and the chance for afternoon storms arrives Wednesday through the end of the week.

