Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Heat Advisory, with highs near 100 by Monday

Low 90s on Sunday, ahead of building heat to start the week
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Denver metro area on Monday as high temperatures are expected to flirt with triple-digits.
Posted at 6:18 AM, Jul 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-16 08:18:44-04

Expect much warmer weather to return to the state over the next couple of days.

Sunday, we'll see plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. Highs will return to the 90s for lower elevations. The mountains will stay comfortable, with readings in the 70s and 80s.

The heat builds for Monday. Highs will soar to the upper 90s to near 100 degrees under a sunny sky. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Monday for the Front Range.

Staying hot and dry on Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Slightly cooler temperatures and the chance for afternoon storms arrives Wednesday through the end of the week.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 Weather

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020