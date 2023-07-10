Great pool weather across Colorado this week

It's going to be a great week for the pool! Drier air will settle in this week, with very few storms expected and mainly on the far Eastern plains.

Monday will see the best chance of isolated storms for the eastern plains, and some could be severe near the Kansas border. Summer-time heat returns as well, with high temperatures back in the low 90s Monday afternoon. Tuesday will be even warmer with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

It will be hot but still a few degrees off from the record high temperatures. Record highs this time of year are typically around 100 degrees.

It will be sightly cooler with a better chance for storms and showers by Friday. We'll see high temperatures in the low to mid 80s on Friday and Saturday with a good chance for thunderstorms each day.

