Gorgeous weather for tonight's Broncos game

DENVER — It's going to be a beautiful fall day across Colorado and a nice night for some football!

Expect highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for Denver, the eastern plains and the western valleys. In the mountains, highs will range from the middle 50s to mid-60s. Nighttime lows will be in the 40s for lower elevations and 30s in the high country.

This gorgeous weather will make for a nice Broncos game Thursday night. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s for tailgating and then drop into the upper 50s by the 4th quarter.

Right now is prime time for checking out the golden glow of the aspens! We have some wonderful suggestions for routes to take to see the best views with the help of our leaf peeping guide.

A weak cold front will usher in a slight cooldown on Friday, with increasing clouds and a few spotty showers. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s across northeastern Colorado.

Skies will clear out for the weekend. Little change is seen through the weekend, with more mild and pleasant weather expected through the middle of next week.

There are some indications on the longer range forecast models of a colder and wetter period coming by the middle of the month with freezing overnight temperatures and perhaps even our first snowfall — we will keep watching!

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

