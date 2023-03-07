Freezing fog and drizzle for Colorado's eastern plains

DENVER — The weather will stay a bit unsettled this week as a series of storm systems race across the central and northern Rockies over the next few days. Colorado will catch the southern edge of these storms, so no major snow is expected, but we may experience a few slick commutes.

Temperatures have dropped into the low to mid-20s across the Denver metro area this morning and some areas of fog and freezing drizzle have developed for the morning commute. We could see some icy roads for the Tuesday morning commute - be careful!

By midday, sunshine will hold in the high country, while skies become partly cloudy in Denver and remain cloudy over northeastern Colorado. Highs will be in the 30s in the mountains and low to mid-40s for Denver. Northeast Colorado will stay a little colder thanks to the overcast skies.

Around of snow is possible late Wednesday into early Thursday as a stronger storm pushes across Wyoming into the Upper Midwest. Winds will be cold and gusty from the northwest on Thursday as the storm system swirls off to the east of Colorado. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s both Wednesday and Thursday. Commutes Wednesday evening and Thursday morning could be a bit slick.

Another storm system will approach Colorado on Friday, bringing snow to the mountains, but also pulling milder air into eastern Colorado. This storm will mostly impact the high country, while the weather turns a bit warmer on the plains through Saturday. Highs will reach the upper 40s to low 50s in Denver on Friday and the mid- to upper 50s on Saturday.

Sunday will be windy and a bit colder with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s in Denver.

