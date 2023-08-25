Our streak of 90-degree heat is over! Thursday was our tenth day in a row of 90s, but much cooler weather will settle in Friday. Expect high temperatures to be in the upper 60s and low 70s across the Denver metro area and northeastern plains by Friday afternoon.

We're seeing some wet roads Friday morning, and there will be more scattered storms and showers throughout the day. Flooding is possible with up to 3 inches of rain falling in many areas. A flood watch goes into effect at 9 a.m. and covers all of northeastern Colorado.

Flood watch in effect for all of northeastern Colorado Friday

A surge of tropical moisture - the remnants of Tropical Storm Harold- will swirl across Colorado Friday and Saturday with showers and thunderstorms likely. It'll be in the 60s to low 70s for the northern mountains. Heavy rainfall will be likely in the mountains and across the northeast plains.

Some scattered thunderstorms will linger on Sunday with highs in the 80s. Warmer and drier weather will begin to return starting early next week.

