Denver's first snow of the season expected this weekend

Thursday will be cooler, but pretty close to our seasonal norms for the end of October.

We'll see mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 60s by early afternoon. The mountains will see a rain/snow mix Thursday afternoon and evening as a cold front sweeps in across the state. There will be increasing clouds across the Denver metro area with a few spotty showers by Thursday night.

Highs Wednesday climbed to the upper 60s and low 70s. That was our last day of above-normal temperatures for the week.

Denver and the Front Range will see increasing clouds, and it will cool down for Friday. High temperatures will hit mid to upper 60s on Thursday and we'll see 50s on Friday.

An even stronger cold front will move in this weekend, and it will bring out first snow of the season to the Denver metro area.

It will be quite a bit colder Saturday and Sunday with temperatures only in the 30s with light snow. Bundle up for for the Broncos game- expect light snow and temperatures around 30 degrees!

Colorado snow totals come into focus as first winter weather expected in Denver

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.