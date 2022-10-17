Watch Now
First frost of the season for the Denver metro area

30s this morning, but 60s and sunshine near Denver this afternoon
Posted at 5:47 AM, Oct 17, 2022
Denver - It's a chilly start to the day and we have a Frost Advisory in effect across the Denver metro area as temperatures dip to near freezing this morning. A Freeze Warning covers most of eastern Colorado until 9 a.m. as we see sub-freezing temperatures on the plains and south along the Palmer Divide.

nwsboulder.jpg

The National Weather Service office in Boulder notes freezing weather can damage sensitive vegetation and outdoor plumbing.

Warmer temps and a dry weather pattern return for the beginning of the week. Expect highs in the upper 60s Monday then low to mid-70s through Wednesday. A glance at the long range forecast shows cooler and wetter weather coming by the end of the month.

In fact, the extended outlook shows a potential for freeing overnight temperatures for Denver and possibly the first snowfall for the metro area. The Denver7 weather team will keep you updated!

denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

