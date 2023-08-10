First 90-degree day of August Thursday afternoon

Beautiful summer weather will cover Colorado for a couple days as the risk of severe weather shifts to the east and temperatures warm up under mostly clear skies.

Expect warmer temperatures Thursday with dry conditions for the most part by the afternoon. It looks like this will be our first 90-degree day for the month of August. Up to this point, our temperatures have remained at or below average.

High temperatures Thursday will be in the upper 80s to low 90s across the Front Range. Western Colorado will stay hot, dry and breezy at times with highs in the 90s. In between, the weather will be delightful in the mountains with temperatures in the 70s to middle 80s.

Temperatures will climb the low 90s again on Friday with the slight chance for a gusty thunderstorm.

Over the weekend, expect highs in the low 90s on Saturday and in the mid to upper 80s on Sunday with a better chance of afternoon storms.

