Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First 90-degree day of August Thursday afternoon

Warming temperatures for the Front Range with mostly dry conditions
Afternoon highs will remain in the 90s for the next few days in the Denver metro. We will see better chances for rain for Friday and the weekend. Monsoon moisture will return for Saturday and Sunday.
Stacey weather August 10, 2023.jpg
Posted at 4:06 AM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 07:50:34-04

Beautiful summer weather will cover Colorado for a couple days as the risk of severe weather shifts to the east and temperatures warm up under mostly clear skies.

Expect warmer temperatures Thursday with dry conditions for the most part by the afternoon. It looks like this will be our first 90-degree day for the month of August. Up to this point, our temperatures have remained at or below average.

High temperatures Thursday will be in the upper 80s to low 90s across the Front Range. Western Colorado will stay hot, dry and breezy at times with highs in the 90s. In between, the weather will be delightful in the mountains with temperatures in the 70s to middle 80s.

Temperatures will climb the low 90s again on Friday with the slight chance for a gusty thunderstorm.

Over the weekend, expect highs in the low 90s on Saturday and in the mid to upper 80s on Sunday with a better chance of afternoon storms.

First 90-degree day of August Thursday afternoon

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 Weather

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020