Fire danger remains high across western Colorado

Warm, windy and dry weather covers almost all of Colorado. We saw our first 90-degree day of the year on Tuesday, and we'll get pretty close to that mark again Wednesday.

We'll see plenty of sunshine along the Front Range in the afternoon, with a slight chance of storms on the far northeastern corner of the state.

Fire danger is high over western Colorado and the Spring Creek Fire near Parachute has grown rapidly in size. Some smoke from that fire will drift over the mountains and across the Front Range.

Wednesday will be another warm one, with upper 80s to low 90s for lower elevations and in the 70s to mid 80s in the mountains.

The weather will change on Thursday as a cold front begins to slip south from the Northern Rockies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return to our skies beginning Thursday afternoon.

There will be a better chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday through next weekend with cooler temperatures returning. Friday could be another active day for strong thunderstorms.

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible over the weekend with highs in the low to mid-80s for Denver and the 70s in the mountains. Looking ahead, the weather will stay warm, but not too hot through the Fourth of July. There will be a chance for some thunderstorms, but it does not appear to be a really wet holiday forecast - right now!

