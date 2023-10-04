Watch Now
Lots of sunshine and high temperatures in the 60s across the Denver metro for the next few days

Warmer on Sunday for the Broncos game
It will be a beautiful fall Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Warmer weather returns this weekend.
Posted at 5:46 AM, Oct 04, 2023
It's going to be another gorgeous day across Colorado. We'll see mostly sunny skies across the plains Wednesday morning with a few light snow showers in the northern mountains- mainly above 12,000 feet!

Skies will clear across Colorado and we'll see a lot of sunshine from Wednesday afternoon through the weekend!

We'll see high temperatures in the upper 60s both Wednesday and Thursday along the Front Range, with more 50s in the mountains.

It will be a gorgeous end to the week, although a little cooler by Friday. Another weak cold front will bring our temperatures down on Friday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. It's a dry system so there will still be plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees over the weekend. It looks gorgeous on Sunday for the Broncos game.

The Aspen leaves are peaking over portions of the mountains- a great time to get outside and explore!

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 Weather

