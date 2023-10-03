Watch Now
Fall-like weather settles in across Colorado for the next few days

Mostly sunny and cool across the metro area Tuesday afternoon
Cooler weather has settled in across Colorado with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s in Denver for the next few days. It'll be much warmer for the weekend.
Lisa weather October 3, 2023.jpg
Posted at 5:39 AM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 07:59:23-04

Fall-like weather will settle in across Colorado for the first week of October. We're seeing some partly cloudy skies across the plains Tuesday morning with some light snow in the mountains- mainly above 12,000 feet!

This cooler weather is due to a cold front that's now sliding through the state. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s through Thursday. Expect some lingering clouds Tuesday morning before more sunshine by the afternoon.

It will be a gorgeous end to the week, although a little cooler by Friday. Another weak cold front will bring our temperatures down on Friday with highs in the low 60s but plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees over the weekend. It look gorgeous on Sunday for the Broncos game.

The Aspen leaves are peaking over portions of the mountains- a great time to get outside and explore!

Trail near Nederland_yellow aspens, leaf peeping

Denver7 Weather

denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

