Fall is in full swing across Colorado with sunshine and 60s for the Denver metro area Thursday

DENVER — Our weather pattern is on repeat and we're going to see another gorgeous fall day across Colorado.

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s Thursday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. This is all thanks to a dry and pleasant weather pattern that will lead to more sunshine in the mountain and highs in the upper 60s and 50s in the mountains.

Come Friday though, you better be ready to pull out those sweaters before heading out to work because cooler weather will settle in thanks to a weak cold front that will move across the plains late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

The cold front will roll in early Friday, and we could see some fog and a little drizzle over the northeastern plains. Skies will rapidly clear out with plenty of sunshine Friday afternoon. We'll see highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and that's about 10 degrees below normal for early October.

Warmer weather returns this weekend. Skies will be clear across Colorado. We'll see 70s on Saturday and then warm closer to 80 degrees on Sunday during the Broncos game.