Dry, mild and breezy in Denver. Light mountain snow Sunday

DENVER — Sunday be mild again, with highs in the low 50s this afternoon.

Light snow will develop over the northern mountains today and continue through Monday. Winds will be strong over higher terrain, with a High Wind Warning in effect west of the metro-area until noon on Tuesday.

Denver7 | Weather Wind and snow for the Sunday drive home from the mountains; cold by midweek Landon Haaf

Monday will be dry and milder in Denver. Highs will climb to the upper 50s. Tuesday, highs will near 60 degrees ahead of our next storm.

Tuesday through Thursday will be unsettled with some periods of snow for the high country and a chance for rain, shifting to snow in Denver on Wednesday. Highs Wednesday will drop to the mid-30s, with clearing skies and cold temperatures for Thursday.

