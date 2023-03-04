Dry in Denver, with more mountain snow this weekend

DENVER — Areas of fog and frost are prevalent this morning across the Denver area and plains. Expect partly cloudy skies through the day and highs in the upper 40s for the metro.

The northwestern mountains will pick up more snow off and on again through the weekend. We'll also see some areas of blowing snow in the mountains and that will make for some icy high mountain passes.

Warmer weather will settle in across the Denver metro area on Sunday. Expect highs in the upper 50s and sunshine tomorrow.

More snow is set to develop and become widespread over the high country on Sunday. Fire danger will be elevated across the plains as winds pick up and relative humidity stays low.

