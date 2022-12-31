Dry in Denver, with more mountain snow this New Year's Eve

DENVER — Clouds will increase across the plains on Saturday, with temperatures climbing to near 50 degrees by early afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy but dry in downtown Denver on Saturday night for the New Year's Eve fireworks.

Snow will continue today in the mountains- and there will be some heavy snow over the next several days. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect until Monday for 1 to 2 feet of snow, with some locally heavier totals. Avalanche Danger is also high for our Front Range mountains this weekend.

New Year's Day will be mild across the metro-area, with more mountain snow piling up.

There will be a chance for snow by the evening in Denver and across the eastern plains late Sunday. Snow expected to intensify on Monday across the Front Range and plains. Preliminary totals look to range between 3-6 inches through Monday night.

Skies gradually clear Tuesday, but the weather will stay chilly and unsettled. Expect highs in the 30s Tuesday and Wednesday in Denver, with 40s returning by the end of the first week of 2023.

Denver7 Weather

