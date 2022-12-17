Dry and not as cold this weekend across Colorado

DENVER — The weather will warm a bit this weekend. High temperatures will climb to the low 40s on Saturday and Sunday across the metro-area.

We'll see more sunshine statewide today, with gusty winds and highs in the 20s in the mountains. The northeastern plains will also experience blustery conditions at times through tonight.

Sunday and Monday, Colorado's weather pattern remains quiet. Expect more cloud coverage, but highs will stay seasonal. 40s return to Denver and the plains, with 20s to low 30s in the mountains.

Tuesday through the end of the week, more snow moves into the mountains. The winds will pick up Wednesday for the metro-area, with another round of cold weather arriving.

Denver will see highs in the 40s on Wednesday, with the chance for light PM snow. Thursday looks very cold again, with highs in the teens to low 20s. Mid-30s and a few flurries will be possible to round out the week.

Denver7 Weather

