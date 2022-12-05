Dry and mild to start the week in Denver, with more mountain snow

DENVER — Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies to start the week in Denver. Highs will be mild for early December, climbing to the low to upper 50s across the Front Range. Winds and clouds increase through the day, as more snow moves into our northern mountains.

Snow will be moderate to heavy at times, with around 6-12 inches of accumulation near Rabbit Ears Pass through Tuesday morning. An Avalanche Watch is also in effect for a large portion of our northern and central mountains through tomorrow and gusty downsloping winds over the foothills.

We'll stay mainly dry across the plains, with scattered rain/snow showers possible up near the Wyoming and Nebraska borders this evening.

Slightly cooler temperatures will follow this system. Highs will be in the low 50s Tuesday in Denver, with upper 40s and sunshine through the end of the week.

Denver7 Weather

