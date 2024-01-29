It's warming up across Colorado this week, with some unseasonably warm temperatures through Friday.

Expect sunshine and highs around 60 degrees in Denver from Monday through Thursday. This will be about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

It will be quiet and dry in the mountains this week as well. High temperatures Monday will climb to the upper 30s and 40s in many of Colorado's high country towns.

Our next storm arrives over the weekend with chances for some substantial rain and snow.

Dry and mild across the Denver metro area all week long

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.