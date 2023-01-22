Watch Now
Dry and chilly Sunday, with light snow arriving Monday

Highs in the 30s, with increasing clouds and winds today
Posted at 8:31 AM, Jan 22, 2023
DENVER — Sunny skies and cold this Sunday in Denver. Clouds and winds increase later in the day, with yet another storm set to bring more snow Sunday night and Monday.

The metro area will see a chance for light snow Sunday PM through Monday AM. With the track of the storm still changing, it looks like our snowfall amounts will be very light for the metro area.

The heaviest snowfall is set to occur over Southern Colorado, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for portions of SW CO, over portions of the San Juan mountains.

The snow will end by Monday morning, but the cold weather should hold through much of the week. Some light snow or flurries will also be possible next Wednesday.

Temperatures should moderate late in the week, but the overall 7 to 10 day outlook will remain on the cold side.

