Denver will likely see its first 90-degree day of the year Tuesday

A warm and dry weather pattern will hold across Colorado for the first half of this week, followed by another round of stormy weather later in the week.

We didn't hit 90 degrees at Denver International Airport Monday, so Tuesday could be our first 90-degree day of the year.

Most of the state will be dry, although the far eastern counties of Colorado could see some isolated thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon. We'll see a risk of severe weather just to the east of Colorado in Kansas and Nebraska.

Wednesday will be another warm one, with upper 80s to low 90s for lower elevations and in the 70s to mid 80s in the mountains - some delightful late June weather!

The storm track will stay to the north and east of Colorado through the middle of the week, before a cold front begins to slip south from the Northern Rockies starting Thursday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return to our skies beginning Thursday afternoon.

There will be a better chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday through next weekend with cooler temperatures returning. Friday could be another active day for strong to severe thunderstorms.

