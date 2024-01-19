Denver weather: Sick of the cold? Nice warm up on the way

Cold air remains in the Denver metro area just one more day before a much-welcomed warm up begins just in time for the weekend.

After waking up to morning lows in the teens, Friday’s afternoon high will not reach the freezing mark.

Denver’s afternoon high is expected to be around 30 degrees with some sun peeking through the clouds with conditions remaining dry in the metro.

“We will have those snow showers from Estes Park down to Allenspark, also down towards Keystone – just some scattered snow showers, nothing on the heavy side,” said Denver7 meteorologist Steve Roldan.

For the first time in many days, there were no winter weather alerts in place for Colorado’s high country and most of the mountains should expect a break from the snow on Friday.

Denver7

Warmer air begins to slide into Colorado on Saturday with the high temperature in Denver expected to be around 45 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

Then on Sunday, even warmer in the metro with a high temperature of 51 degrees.

For those Coloradans sick and tired of the stretch of extreme wind chills, there’s good news next week.The warmer weather pattern remains in place for much of the week with high temps in Denver and along the Front Range staying in the 50s.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.