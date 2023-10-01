Watch Now
Denver breaks daily record high Saturday as DIA hits 91 degrees

It'll feel like fall soon, but Denver saw record heat on Saturday.
It will finally start to feel like fall this week. Katie LaSalle has the 7-day forecast for Denver.
Downtown Denver
Posted at 8:50 PM, Sep 30, 2023
The high temperature Saturday climbed to 91 degrees at Denver International Airport, breaking the previous record of 90 degrees for September 30.

The new record high comes amid a stretch of well-above-average temps. Highs had been in the mid- to upper-80s much of the week – eight to 15 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The normal high for September 30 is 73 degrees, according to the NWS. The previous record high for the date was set in 1980.

October 1 is the latest Denver has ever seen a 90-degree day.

It’ll feel like fall in Denver soon, though. High temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-60s on Tuesday. By late next week, they’ll rebound to seasonal norms in the upper 60s and low 70s.

