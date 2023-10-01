Denver breaks daily record high Saturday as DIA hits 91 degrees

The high temperature Saturday climbed to 91 degrees at Denver International Airport, breaking the previous record of 90 degrees for September 30.

The new record high comes amid a stretch of well-above-average temps. Highs had been in the mid- to upper-80s much of the week – eight to 15 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The normal high for September 30 is 73 degrees, according to the NWS. The previous record high for the date was set in 1980.

Denver has set the daily record high of 91° breaking the previous record of 90°. This is the hottest temperature seen this late in the year since records began in 1872. #COwx pic.twitter.com/LuZhaaAxDe — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 30, 2023

October 1 is the latest Denver has ever seen a 90-degree day.

It’ll feel like fall in Denver soon, though. High temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-60s on Tuesday. By late next week, they’ll rebound to seasonal norms in the upper 60s and low 70s.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.