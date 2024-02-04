Dense fog in Denver Sunday morning before sun, warmer temps settle into Colorado

DENVER — The winter storm has moved out of Colorado leaving behind potentially slick and slushy conditions on roadway, sidewalks but plenty of sunshine is expected in Denver for Sunday to help with the melting.

Adding to the snow on the roads, fog has settled over the Front Range Sunday morning but should lift as the morning progresses.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder issued a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. for the Denver metro, including the cities of Golden, Lakewood, Brighton, Boulder, Aurora, Castle Rock and Denver International Airport.

Visibility less than a quarter mile is expected.

“Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. In addition, patchy black ice is expected, which can be a sneaky weather hazard,” said the NWS in its alert.

The winter weather alerts have expired for most of Colorado.“Lots of sunshine for Sunday with highs in the 40s,” said Denver7 meteorologist Stacey Donaldson. “We’ll have a lot of melting. Cloudy and breezy conditions early on and sunny skies into the afternoon.”

Denver’s afternoon high temperature on Sunday is expected to be around 42 degrees. The warming trend continues over the next several days.

Mostly sunny skies and a high of 48 degrees await Denver on Monday and then afternoon high temps warm into the mid-50s for Tuesday and Wednesday, before the next chance of rain and snow showers arrive for the metro on Thursday.

Snow returns for the mountains by Wednesday.

