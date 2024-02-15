It will be a foggy and chilly start to the day, but skies will clear out by mid-morning and we'll see more sunshine and highs near 50 degrees Thursday afternoon.

A gradual increase in moisture from the west will bring snow showers back to Colorado's high country, mainly along and north of I-70. A winter weather advisory has been issued for the mountains from Estes Park to Steamboat Springs for more than a foot of snow in spots!

We'll see increasing clouds across the plains Thursday night, with a few flurries possible along the Front Range. There will be a better chance of snow Friday afternoon and evening, but totals look to be light with less than an inch for the Denver metro area.

The winds will kick up out of the north on Friday, with highs only in the 30s.

This will be a pretty quick moving storm and skies will quickly clear out for the weekend. We'll see more sunshine on Saturday, with highs in the 40s and more 50s by Sunday!

Next week will start off mild and dry!

Dense fog across Denver for the Thursday morning drive

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.