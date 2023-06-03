Cooler, with showers and storms across CO this weekend

The stage is set for a busy weather period across Colorado, especially along and east of the Continental Divide.

Wet and cooler than average conditions are ahead for the weekend. Fortunately, the wet weather has pretty much taken all of Colorado out of drought conditions.

A weak cold front has stalled across the state. This minor disturbance will help spawn showers and thunderstorms each day through Monday.

Some strong storms and widespread rain, heavy at times, will be possible Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures will stay cooler than average over the next several days in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees in Denver.

A gradual warm-up, along with just a few scattered afternoon storms are ahead through next week.

What's Denver weather like in early June?

If you're new to Colorado, you should know that early June is one of those times when nature shows its “adventurous” side. As the National Weather Service puts it, “just about anything can happen in early June when it comes to Denver's weather.”

Denver received 5.53" of rain in May- the fourth wettest on record and that wet trend will continue into early June.

