Cooler with rain for the Front Range Thursday

DENVER — Daytime average high temperatures are now around 70 degrees. The heating of the moist soil will result in the development of cumulus clouds each day by lunchtime. The clouds can then continue to bubble up into the sky to form afternoon thunderstorms.

More wet weather is on the way for the next 48 hours as a cold front slips into Colorado from the north. This front will bring more moisture into the region and increase the coverage of showers and thunderstorms.

There will be a cool down and a better chance for widespread moisture on Thursday and Friday as a weak weather disturbance slips into Colorado. Highs will be in the 60s with showers likely across the Denver metro area Thursday and Friday.

The weather will warm back into the mid-to-upper 70s over the weekend, but the daily dose of afternoon showers and thunderstorms will likely continue.

