Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Cooler with rain for the Front Range Thursday

Another 0.25 to 0.75 inches of rain in the next 48 hours
Denver will have a dry morning commute but a potentially soggy evening commute Thursday. The metro will have clouds today with cooler temps in the mid-60s.
Stacey May 18 weather.jpg
Posted at 5:57 AM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 08:00:51-04

DENVER — Daytime average high temperatures are now around 70 degrees. The heating of the moist soil will result in the development of cumulus clouds each day by lunchtime. The clouds can then continue to bubble up into the sky to form afternoon thunderstorms.

More wet weather is on the way for the next 48 hours as a cold front slips into Colorado from the north. This front will bring more moisture into the region and increase the coverage of showers and thunderstorms.

There will be a cool down and a better chance for widespread moisture on Thursday and Friday as a weak weather disturbance slips into Colorado. Highs will be in the 60s with showers likely across the Denver metro area Thursday and Friday.

The weather will warm back into the mid-to-upper 70s over the weekend, but the daily dose of afternoon showers and thunderstorms will likely continue.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 Weather

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020