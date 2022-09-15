Another round of rain will hit Colorado today

DENVER — Cooler weather will cover Colorado again today, with a nice warm up in time for the weekend and Sunday's Broncos game!

It will be a mild and dry start to the day, but we'll see increasing clouds and more afternoon showers. The rains will be scattered, but some locally heavy showers are possible, especially in the mountains. Temperatures will be about 5 degrees below normal, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Warmer and drier weather will move back in for the coming weekend. We'll return to highs in the mid to upper 80s Friday and Saturday and near 90 degrees on Sunday and Monday.

The weather for the Bronco's home opener will be terrific with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s.

The aspens are now changing color, keep an eye out for signs of gold! The leaves will be peaking in colors in the northern and central mountains over the next two weeks.

