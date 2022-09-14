Cooler, with a better chance of rain in Denver for the next 2 days

DENVER — Cooler weather will settle in across the state Wednesday.

There will be a better chance of storms and showers in Denver, and temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler than Tuesday. We'll see highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

The cloudy and showery conditions will linger into Thursday as the "leftovers" of Tropical Storm Kay slowly swirl over Colorado and then spin to the east. The rains will be scattered, but some locally heavy showers will be possible both days, especially in the mountains.

Warmer and drier weather will move back in for the coming weekend. We'll return to highs the mid-to upper 80s Friday and Saturday and near 90 degrees on Sunday.

The aspen are now changing color, keep an eye out for signs of gold! The leaves will be peaking in colors in the northern and central mountains over the next two weeks.

