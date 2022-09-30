Cooler weather moving into Colorado

DENVER — The warm and dry weather is about to come to an end across Colorado.

Temperatures in Denver made the mid-80s again Thursday afternoon, but that will be the last time for a while.

Clouds have increased, and some scattered showers and thunderstorms signal a change coming in the weather as a cold front approaches Colorado from the west.

More fall-like weather will return on Friday and through the weekend as the cold front slides across the central Rockies. Expect a better chance of showers in the mountains and for Denver on Friday. Highs in Denver will slip back to the upper 70s, with 50s and low 60s in the mountains.

It will be cooler, with a better chance of showers over the weekend. Highs will drop to the upper 40s to middle 50s in the mountains, with 60s to near 70 degrees for Denver and the northeast plains.

Despite the threat for showers, this weekend will still be great for checking out aspens with the help of our leaf peeping guide.

Early next week will be drier with highs in the 70s for Denver and the eastern plains and in the 50s to lower 60s in the mountains.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.