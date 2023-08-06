A cool Sunday in Denver, with scattered late-day storms

Sunday, expect more cloud coverage and cooler temperatures as our next front rolls through.

Highs today will only be in the low to mid 70s across the Denver area. Expect mostly cloudy skies for the first half of the day, with scattered late-day storms and showers.

In the mountains, you'll find more sunshine and seasonal temperatures, with highs in the 70s to low 80s.

The risk for severe weather is lower today across the plains, but a few strong storms, capable of producing marginal sized hail and high winds will be possible over the Palmer Divide and southeastern plains.

Skies gradually clear Monday morning, with a warm up on the way! Tomorrow, expect sunny skies to start, highs in the low to mid-80s and only a few afternoon and evening storms.

Drier and warmer conditions are expected through the middle and end of the week, with highs rebounding to the upper 80s and low 90s.

