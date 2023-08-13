Watch Now
Cooler Sunday, with scattered late-day showers and storms

Highs in the 70s today. Warming back to the 90s next week.
Posted at 6:20 AM, Aug 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-13

Mostly sunny skies to start this Sunday, with highs staying cooler than average, in the upper 70s.

Breezy today, as a cold front rolls into northeastern Colorado. There will be a chance for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The risk for severe weather is low.

Skies clear tonight state-wide, with lows falling to the 50s and low 60s across the Front Range and plains.

Monday will be mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s in Denver.

A hotter and drier weather pattern moves in Tuesday through Friday, with highs returning to the 90s.

There will be a chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms - mainly over the mountains.

