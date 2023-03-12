Cooler Sunday in Denver, with scattered mountain snow showers

DENVER — Sunday will be cooler and breezy at times, with highs in the low to mid-40s in Denver. Snow showers will linger in the mountains with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

A few light snow showers will be possible over the foothills and Palmer Divide today, otherwise, expect mostly cloudy and dry conditions over the plains.

Warmer weather will return next week! On Monday, highs will be in the 50s under a mostly sunny sky.

Feeling more like Spring this coming Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the 60s for the metro-area.

Our next chance for rain and snow in Denver will arrive on Thursday.

