We are saying "so long" to temperatures in the 60s for now, as our next storm approaches from the west.

A rain/snow mix is developing along the Western Slope Friday morning and will gradually spread east across the state during the day.

This storm will bring rain and snow for the Denver metro area and heavy snow for the mountains. The storm does not have a lot of cold air to work with and will bring mainly rain to elevations below 5,000 feet.

In the mountains, rather wet and heavy snowfall can be expected Friday through early Sunday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect across the southwestern mountains and a winter storm watch continues for the northern and central mountains.

The Denver area will be on the edge of the rain and snow, with snow more likely for elevations above 6,000 feet and a mix of rain and snow down to about 5,200 feet. This storm will not be a major problem for eastern Colorado due to the mild temperatures and rain will fall for elevations below 5,000 feet.

By Sunday, the storm will move east of the state with gradual clearing. Monday will be dry in Denver, but some snow showers will be possible in the mountains.

Cool and wet weather for the Denver metro area this weekend

