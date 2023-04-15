Cool and unsettled, with scattered showers Saturday

DENVER — Saturday will be a cool day with snow showers ending in the mountains and lingering rain and snow showers for Denver and the eastern plains. Highs will be in the 30s in the mountains and upper 40s to low 50s for lower elevations.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the 60s for Denver and the eastern plains and in the 40s in the mountains.

Monday and Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the 70s for the plains and 50s in the mountains. The weather will stay dry in Denver through Wednesday, followed by a chance for showers Thursday and some rain and snow next Friday.

