Cool and unsettled Monday with more storms and showers

We're seeing a mix of conditions across the state start to the week, with some damp to wet roads across the plains this morning.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies through mid-day in Denver, then another round of thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening.

Highs Monday will stay well below average, in the low to upper 60s across the Front Range and plains.

A Flood Watch takes effect at 10 a.m. for north-central Colorado, lasting until midnight Monday.

A few strong to severe storms will be possible across the plains with hail up to one inch in diameter and very heavy rain.

For the Nuggets Game at Ball Arena Monday night, bring the rain gear along as the chance for storms and showers remains until midnight.

Rain will continue for Tuesday, along with cool temperatures. Highs will be in the 60s Tuesday.

A warmer and drier weather pattern returns Wednesday through the end of the week, with highs in the upper 70s. We will still see the chance for thunderstorms each afternoon, but activity will be less widespread.

This coming Father's Day weekend, highs bounce back closer to our seasonal average in the low 80s.

What's Denver weather like in early to mid- June?

Denver in June is a month that acts like summer most of the time but isn’t afraid to show its brooding spring-like contempt whenever it feels the need. Like most of spring, June is a transitional month. It’s a month that lies between the cool rains of May and the warm rains of the monsoon season.

