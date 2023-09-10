Watch Now
Cool and cloudy, with scattered storms and showers Sunday

Highs only in the low 70s for the Broncos game
Posted at 7:25 AM, Sep 10, 2023
DENVER — After an official high of 88 degrees on Saturday afternoon at DIA, a big cool down arrives this Sunday.

Be sure to pack the rain gear if headed to the Broncos home opener today as rain and embedded storms will form and persist this afternoon.

For football fans tail-gating at Empower Field at Mile High, conditions should remain mostly cloudy Sunday morning before the rain moves in early this afternoon.

Temperatures will stay cool, with highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Early next week, there will be a better chance for showers and thunderstorms and cooler weather once again. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the 70s in the Denver area.

Warmer and drier weather will return starting next Wednesday.

