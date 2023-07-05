Cool and cloudy Wednesday with more rain on the way

Cooler temperatures hang over the Denver metro Wednesday as highs will only be in the upper 60s to low 70s, with showers and afternoon thunderstorms likely.

Scattered storms will develop over the foothills in the late afternoon, spreading east over the plains through Wednesday night. Pockets of heavy rain, small hail and strong winds are possible.

Over the western half of Colorado, sunshine and warm temperatures can be expected Wednesday. It'll be hot and dry over the Western Slope, with highs in the upper 90s in Grand Junction. Many of our mountain towns west of the Continental Divide will reach the 70s to low 80s by Wednesday afternoon.

Rain over the plains will gradually taper off Wednesday night. Expect partly sunny skies and warmer temperatures by Thursday afternoon, with a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs Wednesday will be in the low 80s for the metro area.

The weather will dry out and warm up through the end of the week, with seasonal highs expected in the 80s Thursday and near 90 degrees for Friday through the weekend.

