Colder Wednesday, with moderate snow for mountains and light snow for Denver

DENVER — Our next storm is making its way across Colorado.

Colder weather will move back in today, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s across the plains and upper 20s to mid 30s in the mountains.

This fast-moving storm will bring less than an inch of snow to Denver and an inch or two to northeastern Colorado, before rapidly moving out of the state Wednesday night. Expect 3 to 6 inches of snow over the mountains through tonight.

Skies will clear out on Thursday and highs will be back in the upper 40s. Friday through Saturday will stay dry and mild with highs in the 50s for lower elevations and in the 30s in the mountains.

Another storm will bring a chance for rain and snow to the mountains Saturday night and Sunday and to Denver by evening on Sunday and continues into Monday.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.